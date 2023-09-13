Kharge, Rahul condole death of army, police personnel in J&K, says India stands united against terrorism

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of an Indian Army colonel and major and a DSP during an encounter raged between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and said India stands united against terrorism.

In a post on X, Kharge said: "Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. We are extremely saddened by their loss. Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts."

"India stands united against terrorism," he added.

Gandhi, in a Facebook post, said: "The news of the death of two officers of our army and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a terrorist encounter in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs. The entire country will always remember his sacrifice for the protection of India."