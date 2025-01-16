Khurda Road-Bolangir rail project achieves milestone

Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road-Bolangir New Rail Line Project achieved a major milestone with the successful breakthrough of the tunnel located between Buguda and Baniguchha in Nayagarh district, the East Coast Railway said.

This 2.6-km-long tunnel, with a 2-degree curve, was completed through the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) of excavation. The breakthrough, or “daylighting”, was successfully achieved on Monday, it said. This is the longest tunnel (T-3) in Nayagarh district and the second longest in the entire project, it added. The excavation employed state-of-the-art technologies and machines, designed to navigate the challenging and rugged terrain of the Eastern Ghats. This achievement will play a pivotal role in connecting the eastern and western parts of Odisha, boosting the region’s transportation and economic potential, the statement said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A milestone showcasing engineering excellence in challenging terrains: A breakthrough has been achieved in the 2.6 km-long Tunnel T3 (with a 2-degree curve) between Buguda and Baniguchha stations on the Khurda-Bolangir section in Odisha.” The 301-km project includes seven tunnels within a 75-km stretch, located between Daspalla and Purunakatak. The construction of these tunnels, particularly through the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats, has been one of the most complex aspects of the project. The longest tunnel (T-7) of the project spans 4.85 km, and is already complete.

A total of 215 km of the rail line has been completed — 105.8 km between Khurda Road and Daspalla, and 109 km between Bolangir and Purunakatak, the statement said. The remaining sections, including the stretch from Purunakatak to Adhenigarh, are progressing and expected to be completed in the coming months, an official said. Once completed, this rail line will drastically reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Bolangir.