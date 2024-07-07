Killing of six terrorists major achievement, says J&K DGP

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said on Sunday that the killing of six terrorists in two encounters in Kulgam district was a major achievement for the security forces.



"According to confirmation, encounters have happened on two different encounter sites. Six terrorists have been neutralized. This is a big milestone for the security forces in their ongoing efforts to strengthen the security environment in the region," said the DGP.

"People are coming together to end terrorism and the operations are gaining momentum. The current operation is still underway and has not reached its conclusion. We have received news of the involvement of local terrorists as well," he said.

"The ongoing operations signify a concerted effort to dismantle terrorist networks and enhance the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The involvement of local terrorists underscores the complex challenges faced by security forces in the region. As the operations continue, further updates are anticipated," said DGP Swain.

The six terrorists were killed in the ongoing two encounters in Kulgam district's two villages -- Chanigam and Mudergam.

Two soldiers identified as Para commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain and Hawaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles were martyred in the encounters.

Both encounters broke out on Saturday when the security forces started CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) at Mudergam and Chanigam villages following information about the presence of terrorists hiding in these two villages nearly 12 km apart from each other.