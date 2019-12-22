Kinnar Akhara to camp for the first time in Magh Mela

Prayagraj: After participating for the first time in the Kumbh Mela 2019, the Kinnar Akhara, which has been incorporated as part of Juna Akhara this year, would be given a camp of its own for the first time in the upcoming Magh Mela 2020.

The Kinnar Akhara - a religious congregation of transgenders - made its presence felt at Kumbh Mela, earlier this year, when they took out their 'Devatya yatra' (royal procession or Peshwai) in a grand procession.

The procession began from Ram Bhawan crossing of the city and their camp had a large number of devotees from India and abroad.

The Kinnar Akhara will be allotted a camp at sector number five.

Chief of the akhara, Mahamandeleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said that members of the Akhara would begin their stay from January 1, ten days before the Mela officially begins. The Kinnar Akhara will stay till February 9.

The Magh Mela is significant this time since the saints and seers would not only be discussing preparations for the 2021 Kumbh Mela at Haridwar but would also hold discussion on the proposed Ram temple and the possible dates of construction.

Akhara sources said that they would install a network of CCTVs at their camp in order to provide security to the members. This step has been planned, keeping in view the large numbers of visitors that would turn up at the Akhara camp. The Akhara would also be deploying personal security guards who would in addition to the police personnel deployed by Mela administration.