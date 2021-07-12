Kishan Reddy to focus on fast-paced development of North-East

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said that the socio-economic development of the entire North-Eastern Region at a fast pace would be his key focus area.

The Minister said this after a 2-day review meeting on various developmental activities and programmes being implemented in the North-Eastern Region, that concluded on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy directed the senior officials that all ongoing projects should be completed in a time-bound manner, and all pending projects should be resolved at the earliest through a proper consultation mechanism with other ministries.

Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the Minister about all the projects, schemes and policies of the Ministry of DoNER during the two-day review session.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy said that kind of transformation that took place in the North-Eastern Region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was both incredible and unprecedented.

He said under the guidance of Modi he would try to complete all the pending projects in the region within the time frame stipulated.