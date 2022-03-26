Know what Nitin Gadkari has said about the rise in fuel Prices

Nitin Gadkari, the war between the Russia and Ukraine has led to increase in the fuel prices in the international market, hence Nitin Gadkari justified that, this situation is beyond the control of the Indian govt and it has been noticed that int the last 4 days, the prices of the fuel has been increased thrice.



He further added, that in India, about 80% of the oil is imported and due to the ongoing war between the 2 nations, Russia and Ukraine, the oil prices has been spiralled up within the international markets and we can do anything about it. He stated above, when questioned as what the Indian govt is planning to do, in the wake of a high rise in the petrol as well as diesel prices.

The Minister also stated that, starting from 2004, he has been supporting the idea, of having our own fuel, he has been stressing the significance of developing indigenous energy generation capabilities.

Both, petrol as well as diesel prices were hiked by about 80 paise a litre each Friday, the third increase in four days, as oil firms recoup loses from holding rates during the period prior to recently concluded assembly elections.

These hikes are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision has started in the month of June, 2017. With three increases starting March 22, petrol as well as diesel prices has gone up by Rs2.40 a litre.