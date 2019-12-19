Kolkata cops in Almora after badminton player molested

Almora: A Kolkata Police team reached Uttarakhand's Almora on Wednesday on a complaint of molestation by a junior female badminton player against two senior male players and a female player.

Kolkata Police have registered a 'zero' FIR in the matter under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident occured in September during a badminton tournament in Almora district.

According to the FIR, male and female players of senior and junior age groups representing Kolkata had also come to participate in the tournament.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar confirmed the incident. He said, "The incident is of September. It is true it occurred during the badminton tournament. But there was no incident of rape. Kolkata Police came to Almora with the 'zero' FIR and informed the local police. No further investigation has been handed over to the women's police station in Almora."

On why the incident was reported after such a long gap, Kumar said: "The victim did not immediately file a complaint with the local police due to fear of the senior players. When she reached her home state, she brought the matter to the notice of the Kolkata Police. The delay occurred at the victim's level and not at the police level. Kolkata Police submitted the 'zero' FIR to us on Wednesday and further investigation has started."

According to the victim's statement in the FIR, two senior male players and one senior female player took the victim to a room forcibly and molested her. When she tried to resist they threatened her. The victim felt helpless and so kept quiet about the incident.

She was even afraid to inform the managers with her badminton team at the time. It was only on returning to Kolkata that she told her family and approached the police.

The victim's complaint with the Kolkata Police accuses the two senior male players and a senior female player. The Kolkata Police on Wednesday presented all relevant legal documents in the case in an Almora court to be given to the local police for further investigation.

