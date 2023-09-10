Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A replica of the Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, here on Saturday.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra,' as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society. It was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1984.

On one side of Konark Wheel at the summit venue is the G20 logo. The other side has the Sanskrit slogan 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future', the theme of India's G20 presidency.

The Prime Minister reached Bharat Mandapam on Saturday morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

In another development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will skip the G20 dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the opening day of the international mega event in New Delhi on Saturday, official sources said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), however, did not cite any reason behind Naveen skipping the G20 programme.

Naveen, who is also the president of the ruling BJD, is concentrating on preparing for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year and is holding discussions with party leaders, sources said.

The President has invited all Cabinet and State ministers and secretaries to the Government of India apart from the chief ministers. The dinner will be held at the multi-function hall of India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.