Koshala region neglected: Jaynarayan

Bhubaneswar: It was a historical blunder for Koshala to become a part of Odisha in 1936 as the region has remained neglected, senior BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra said on Saturday. Addressing a government function in Sambalpur where financial assistance was disbursed under Subhadra Yojana, Mishra said Odisha was formed with the merger of three regions -- Utkal, that comprised the coastal region, Kalinga in the south, and Koshala in the west.

“The merger of Koshala during the formation of Odisha was a mistake. We have been neglected,” said Mishra, the MLA of Sambalpur -- the biggest city in the region. “People of this region participated in the movement for merger with Odisha. But that was our biggest mistake,” he added.

The Opposition BJD was quick to latch on to the opportunity to corner the BJP over Mishra’s statement. Seeking a clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP MLA’s statement was harmful to Odisha’s unity. “This is a manifestation of the BJP’s divisive approach,” he claimed.

Mohanty said as the State will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2036, “we cannot let such destructive rhetoric gain ground in our political discourse”. The State BJP was not immediately available for comment.