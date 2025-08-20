Kota-Bundi airport project too
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to set up a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield airport project will be funded by the Airports Authority of India.
