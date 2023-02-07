Krishna Lok in Mathura soon: BJP member

New Delhi: BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh on Tuesday said a Krishna Lok would be built in Mathura soon as people were eagerly awaiting it.

Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Hoshangabad, made the remark while participating in a debate in the Lower House on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. He listed out the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate pilgrim centres across the country.

"We have developed Kedarnath Dham, in Madhya Pradesh Mahakaal Mahalok was developed and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishwanath Dham has taken shape in Kashi, and don't worry Adhir Ranjan ji (Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury), very soon Krishna Lok will be built in Mathura soon. People are eagerly awaiting it," Singh said. He added that Ram Lalla was waiting in Ayodhya for 500 years, wondering why no efforts were made earlier to build a temple.

"It will be written in history books that when a national leader came in the form of Prime Minister, roadblocks in the path of construction of the temple were cleared," Singh said. He said the Prime Minister had an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court for daily hearing of the Ram temple case so that the matter could be settled at the earliest.