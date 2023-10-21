Kunal Ghosh's meaningful post hints at Trinamool projecting Mamata Banerjee as PM face in 2024

Kolkata : Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, in a social media post on Saturday, mildly hinted that the party is all set to project West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party's state spokesman took the occasion of Maha Saptami, the first day of the four-day Durga Puja festival, to share the post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).



"In 2024, @MamataOfficial will not just inaugurate Durga Puja in West Bengal. She will have to visit several states of the country to inaugurate Durga Pujas organized by the non-resident Bengalis," Ghosh posted this morning.



Political observers feel that this a subtle attempt to exploit the sentiments of Bengalis with Durga Puja. "By the time the Durga Puja for next year will be organised the Lok Sabha elections will be over with the new government at the centre formed. So, the post is a clear indication that the chief minister in the 2004 Durga Puja will be inaugurating Pujas throughout the country as the executive head of the nation," said a city- based veteran political observer.



Also, they feel that through Ghosh's post, Trinamool Congress has also sent a signal to the other constituents of the grand-opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance.



However, Ghosh has not mentioned whether he has made his post out of his own wish or following specific instructions of his party high-comment to give specific signals on this count to other I.N.D.I.A. allies.

