Kunal Kamra Defends ‘Gaddar’ Remark, Says He Won’t Apologize

Comedian Kunal Kamra has told police he has no regrets over his controversial ‘gaddar’ remark, which is perceived as a reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sources revealed Monday. Kamra stated he would only offer an apology if directed by the court, rejecting demands from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, addressing the Maharashtra Assembly, argued that freedom of expression does not extend to what he termed “low-level comedy” that disrespects public officials. Police sources said Kamra, currently in Tamil Nadu, denied allegations of receiving payments from the opposition to criticize Shinde. He also allowed authorities to examine his financial records to verify that no such transaction occurred.

The controversy escalated as Mumbai’s civic body demolished the studio that hosted Kamra’s show, citing an unspecified violation. This move followed an attack on the venue by Shiv Sena workers loyal to Shinde. The attackers vandalized the studio in Khar and set Kamra’s photograph on fire outside a Thane police station, a region seen as a stronghold for Shinde’s faction.

Videos circulating online show a group damaging property and hurling chairs within the venue. Police detained 11 individuals linked to the incident, but they were released on bail within hours. The studio’s owners, Habitat Studio, which previously hosted an episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’ featuring influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, distanced themselves from Kamra’s comments. They announced a temporary shutdown, citing concerns over safety and the need to reassess their operations.

Kamra’s remark comes in the backdrop of Shinde’s defection from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, a move that led to the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray’s government and the formation of a new alliance with the BJP. His comment has led to multiple police complaints, including one filed by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Opposition leaders have criticized the government’s reaction. Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, labeled Shinde an “insecure coward,” while Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out that Kamra had not explicitly named Shinde. “If they weren’t affected, why the vandalism? If they object, legal recourse is available,” she remarked.