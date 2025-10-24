Live
Kurnool Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the Kurnool bus accident. Families of the deceased will get ₹2 lakh and the injured ₹50,000 from PMNRF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Kurnool bus accident in Andhra Pradesh.
He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the family of each deceased.
The injured will receive ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2025
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be…