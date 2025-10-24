Kurnool Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Kurnool bus accident in Andhra Pradesh.

He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the family of each deceased.

The injured will receive ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

