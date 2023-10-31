Live
- R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
- Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will showcase a Night of Heartwarming Moments and Outstanding Performances
- LB Nagar BRS candidates meets walkers association in Mansoorabad division
- What is Halloween and why is it celebrated in India? Origins, traditions and celebration ideas
- BRS, BJP looted Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi
- SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging validity of UAPA
- Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45
- Delhi court acquits daughters of former IAS officer in disproportionate assets case
Just In
Kuwait deports 2 Indian nurses over pro-Israel social media posts
Highlights
Two nurses from Kerala who were working in Kuwait have been deported for putting up a social media post in support of Israel.
Thiruvananthapuram: Two nurses from Kerala who were working in Kuwait have been deported for putting up a social media post in support of Israel.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that one Malayalee nurse has already been deported.
"While one nurse has already been deported, another Malayalee nurse has been given the deportation order. We have asked the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to give her all the necessary assistance," said Muraleedharan.
He also pointed out that plans are underway to bring out a directive on social media posts for all Indians to ensure that they follow the guidelines of the respective countries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS