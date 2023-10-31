Kuwait deports 2 Indian nurses over pro-Israel social media posts

Thiruvananthapuram: Two nurses from Kerala who were working in Kuwait have been deported for putting up a social media post in support of Israel.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that one Malayalee nurse has already been deported.

"While one nurse has already been deported, another Malayalee nurse has been given the deportation order. We have asked the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to give her all the necessary assistance," said Muraleedharan.

He also pointed out that plans are underway to bring out a directive on social media posts for all Indians to ensure that they follow the guidelines of the respective countries.