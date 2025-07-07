'Laadli Yojana' beneficiaries down by 60% in last 15 ys: RTI

New Delhi: The number of people who took benefits under the Laadli Yojana in Delhi has decreased by about 60 per cent in the last 15 years, information shared by the government under the Right to Information Act has revealed.

Laadli Yojana was started in the national capital on January 1, 2008, with the aim to empower young women and reduce gender inequality.

The Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, in response to an RTI application, said that since the launch of the scheme, till 2025, 13,52,564 girls have been registered.

According to the information it shared with PTI-Bhasha, while the number of beneficiaries was 1,26,965 in 2008-2009, in 2024-25, their number had fallen to 53,001 — a decrease of 58 per cent and the second lowest in the last five years.

In 2019-2020, only 30,192 girls benefited from the scheme.

Delhi Women and Child Development Department Director Mitali Namchoom could not be contacted despite several attempts for a comment on the decline in the number of beneficiaries.

According to information shared by the WCD department, the number of beneficiaries in 2009-2010 was 1,39,223, 1,05,737 in 2010-2011, 1,06,585 in 2011-2012, 96,800 in 2012-2013, 89,243 in 2013-2014, and 82,669 in 2014-2015.

A total of 74,846 girls benefitted from the scheme in 2015-2016, 68,193 in 2016-2017, 67,070 in 2017-2018, 60,903 in 2018-2019, 30,192 in 2019-2020, 61,546 in 2020-2021, 62,749 in 2021-2022, 64,637 in 2022-2023, and 62,205 in 2023-2024.

An official of the WCD department, on condition of anonymity, said that one of the reasons behind the decrease was girls dropping out of school.

He said due to a lack of awareness, girls often do not renew their registration under the scheme, and in some cases, drop out of school, making the process more complicated.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government grants Rs 35-36,000 to eligible girls in a phased manner. The sum remains deposited in a bank account till the girl attains the age of 18, when it can be withdrawn.