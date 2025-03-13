Lakhs of women participate in Thiruvananthapuram’s famed Attukal Pongala festival

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city of Kerala was enveloped in smoke on Thursday as lakhs of women gathered to participate in the famed Attukal Pongala festival.

A unique aspect of the festival is the participation of women from all religions, reflecting its inclusive nature. Recognised by the Guinness World Records for the largest gathering of women for a religious offering in a single day, the festival continues to grow in popularity.

The Attukal Bhagavathi Temple, situated in the heart of the city, is dedicated to Attukal Bhagavathi -- believed to be an incarnation of Kannaki, the central character of the Tamil epic Silappadikaram. The Pongala ritual is held on the penultimate day of the temple's 10-day-long festival.

The most coveted spot for cooking is within the temple premises, with reservations made three to four days in advance.

According to local tradition, the next most prestigious location is on the roads leading to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which gained global attention after the discovery of a treasure worth over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Unofficial estimates suggest that around a million women participated in the event, spreading out over a 12 square km radius around the temple.

The rituals began at approximately 9:45 a.m. when the temple's chief priest lit a makeshift stove using fire from the sanctum sanctorum. This sacred flame was then passed along to the participants, who prepared their offering using rice, jaggery, and coconut.

Women participating in the festival wear new clothes, and all cooking vessels and bricks used for the hearth are also brand new.

Popular actress Chippy Renjith, a regular devotee for over three decades, expressed her faith in the deity, stating, "This Devi has immense powers, and I am a devoted follower of this temple."

According to legend, Kannaki destroyed the city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu after the king wrongly sentenced her husband to death. Afterward, she travelled to Kerala and rested at Attukal, where women are believed to have cooked Pongala to appease her.

The festival concluded around 1.15 p.m. when the chief priest, assisted by other authorised priests, sprinkled holy water on the offerings. Following a brief prayer, the women packed their belongings and returned home.

Throughout the day, local clubs, organisations, and auto and taxi drivers distributed free food, including breakfast, vegetarian lunch, juice, tea, and snacks, to the devotees.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival, the state government declared a public holiday in the capital district. Special transportation arrangements were made by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and Indian Railways to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

Amid the festivities, protesting Asha workers -- who have been on strike for over a month demanding higher wages and the clearance of pending dues -- also participated by preparing their offering.

"We believe the Devi will work wonders and our protests will yield results. This is not just a protest, but an offering to the goddess," said a group of Asha workers camped outside the State Secretariat.

Minister of State for Tourism and the lone BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the Asha workers.