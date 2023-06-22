  • Menu
Lalu Prasad still strong enough to fight BJP: Mamata

Lalu Prasad still strong enough to fight BJP: Mamata
Highlights

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is still "strong enough" to fight the BJP.

Patna: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is still "strong enough" to fight the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee made the remarks immediately after her meeting with Lalu Prasad in Patna.

Banerjee arrived here at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and reached directly to 5 Desh Ratna Marg residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Trinamool Congress leader touched Lalu Prasad's feet to seek his blessings and offered him a shawl.

"Lalu Ji is a very senior leader in the country and I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight with the BJP," Banerjee said.

"We will participate in the opposition unity meeting on Friday and will contest together. We will brief you after that meeting," she told reporters.

