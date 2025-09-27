  • Menu
Lalu’s son floats new outfit

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new...

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar. The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.

