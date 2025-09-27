Live
- Immediate funds sought for drainage works
- SP vows strict action to ensure law and order
- Paritala Sunitha urges adequate supply of fine rice to govt schools
- Sridhar Babu pitches to develop TG as ‘Aerospace Capital of India’
- Govt appoints committee to manage SVUCC stores
- Pravasi Rajasthanis urged to invest in state’s devpt
- Simha Vahana Seva held
- Create awareness on Super GST 2.0 benefits: Commissioner
- Super GST–Super Savings campaign to be held till Oct 19
- Ensure steps for uplift of poor, says DCCRMB
Lalu’s son floats new outfit
Highlights
PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar. The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.
