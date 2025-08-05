Lalu's son Tej Pratap announces formation of coalition of 5 minor parties to contest Bihar polls

Patna: Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced the formation of a coalition of five minor parties to contest the assembly elections in the eastern state.

Yadav, who was recently expelled from RJD by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad, made the announcement at a press conference, which was also attended by the national presidents of the five parties.

The five parties are Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Yadav said he will contest the assembly polls, due later this year, from Mahua seat, which he had represented till 2020 before the RJD shifted him to Hasanpur.