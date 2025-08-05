Land to be acquired soon for steel plant in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said land acquisition for the proposed mega steel plant in Keonjhar district would begin soon because the company concerned has already deposited the required funds for the purpose.

According to official sources, the mega steel project in the district will be set up in a joint venture between JSW Group and South Korean steel giant POSCO, with an initial production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and an investment of over Rs 40,000 crore.

The government has identified two land patches for the project, one near Taramakant and another at Patna. "Keonjhar will get a mega steel plant, and preparation for this has already started.

The process has moved two steps forward, and the company concerned has deposited necessary funds for the purpose," Majhi said after reviewing several development projects in the district.

The Chief Minister said the establishment of the plant is expected to boost the mineral-rich district’s economy and provide new employment opportunities for local youths. Majhi has taken it as a challenge to set up a mega steel mill in Keonjhar, as the district lacks large-scale industries, an official said.

The government has taken up several developmental projects, such as national highway expansion, and there is no dearth of funds for the development of Keonjhar, he said. After his arrival, Majhi chaired a district-level review meeting, met local MLAs and sought their cooperation for the district's development.

He flagged off three new ambulances and a 'Maa Tarini’s coconut collection vehicle', a unique initiative likely tied to the renowned Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon, where coconuts are a popular offering.