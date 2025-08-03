Landlord booked for violating tenant verification guidelines in Jammu

A landlord has been booked for allegedly failing to provide details of his tenants to police for their verification, officials said.

An information was received at Bishnah police station in Jammu that a house owner had accommodated tenants at his premises without conducting their mandatory police verification.

"This act was in clear violation of the directions issued by the district magistrate, which mandate all landlords to verify their tenants at the concerned police station before allowing them to stay," a police spokesman said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that Ajay Kumar had rented out his property in the Chak Muraar locality to multiple tenants without submitting their verification details at the local police station.

Police have registered an FIR against Kumar under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the spokesman said.

He also requested the general public to strictly adhere to the tenant verification guidelines issued by the district magistrate.

“Non-compliance will invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” he said.