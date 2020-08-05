Landslides disrupt road, rail traffic to and from Goa

Panaji: Rail and road traffic to and from Goa was disrupted on Wednesday due to landslides along the Goa-Karnataka border following heavy rain in the region.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that National Highway 48 which connects Goa to Karnataka's Belgavi district has been affected by a landslide.

"There has been a landslide at Chorla ghat road. It will take six hours to clear the road. Public is advised not to travel via the road," the statement issued by the CMO said on Wednesday afternoon. Traffic along the highway is expected to resume by Wednesday night after relief workers clear the debris.

Meanwhile, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express from Delhi to Goa (12780) was also halted due to the landslide.

A South Western Railway public relations official said that the train had been diverted to the Castle Rock railway station in Karnataka. "The landslide occurred on Wednesday morning resulting in the halting of the train. Stranded passengers from the train are being ferried to Goa by buses arranged for the purpose," the spokesperson said.