SP Charan issues legal notice for recreating his father SPB voice through AI

SP Kalyan Charan, son of the late legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), has issued a legal notice to the producers of the Telugu film 'Keeda Cola' and its music director Vivek Sagar. The notice concerns the unauthorized use of SPB's voice, recreated through Artificial Intelligence (AI), without the consent or authorization of the late singer's family.

SPB, a celebrated figure in the Indian music industry, passed away in 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications. The legal notice addresses the family's concerns about the use of SPB's voice through AI for commercial exploitation, which was reportedly acknowledged by the music director in an interview with 'Permit Room' on November 28, 2023.

In the legal notice, issued on January 18, 2024, the family seeks an apology, damages, and a share in royalties for the unethical and unlawful use of SPB's voice. The notice invited the concerned parties for a meeting to find an amicable resolution.

However, Charan expressed disappointment with the response dated February 8, 2024, which not only dismissed the admitted use of SPB's voice through AI but also suggested a media trial instead of a legal approach. Charan emphasized that the family refrains from devious methods and wishes to handle the matter legally, expressing no desire to engage in a media trial.

The legal dispute revolves around the family's assertion that the unauthorized use of SPB's voice through AI for commercial purposes sets a concerning trend that could jeopardize the livelihoods of present-day singers and musicians. Charan highlights the need to protect the community from such unapproved misuse or abuse of the late singer's skills.

The issue reflects the complexities arising from advancements in technology and intellectual property rights in the entertainment industry, posing challenges for the protection of artists' legacies in the digital age.