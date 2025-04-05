Lawrence gang’s key member brought to Jaipur from Dubai

Jaipur: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Aditya Jain, alias Tony, a key figure in the Lawrence gang. The accused was extradited from Dubai and brought to Jaipur on Friday.

Aditya Jain played a crucial role in the gang’s operations, managing threat calls from abroad. Acting as the gang’s “control room”, he was involved in extortion and firing cases.

A resident of Kuchaman City, Jain belongs to a business family. Additional DG Crime Dinesh M.N. stated that law enforcement had been tracking Tony for a long time. Investigations into repeated threat calls in Rajasthan consistently led to his name. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Yogesh Yadav and ASP Narottam Verma secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him. A special police team, including ASP Siddhant Sharma, Circle Inspector Manish Sharma, CI Sunil Jangid, and CI Ravindra Pratap, traced him to the UAE.

The CBI then sent an Interpol reference to the UAE authorities, leading to Jain’s detention by the UAE police. Upon arrival at Jaipur Airport at around 8 a.m., the accused was held for about 90 minutes before being taken to Nagaur at 9.30 a.m. It remains unclear whether he will be moved to his hometown, Kuchaman. Sources suggest that Jain will be questioned about the threat calls, the gang’s operations in Nagaur and other districts, and its active members. His arrest is expected to provide crucial leads in cracking down on the Lawrence gang activities in Rajasthan.

