Lawyers of Disha's accused seek probe by special agency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court here on Friday heard a trial on Disha's accused encounter case filed by lawyers GS Mani, Pradeep, ML Sharma and Mukesh.

The CJI bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Suryakanth said there is an inquiry going on and the rules for the commission of inquiry are being formulated.

The petitioners also pleaded the CJI for an investigation by an independent agency like CBI, SIT, CID or any other police team of another State police.

ML Sharma, the lawyer requested the CJI to issue a notice to the Press Council of India to prevent media from making adverse statements.

However, the Chief Justice of India said that an inquiry is underway and the media has freedom of speech and suggested media to avoid blaming a particular person.

The CJI bench adjourned the case for two weeks.