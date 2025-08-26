Lawyers’ strike intensifies over controversial testimony order

New Delhi: The strike by advocates in Delhi entered its fourth day on Monday, with protests escalating at Rouse Avenue Court where lawyers locked the main gate for nearly an hour in the morning. During the demonstration, they raised slogans against Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinay Kumar Saxena, demanding immediate withdrawal of a recent government notification. The main reason behind the protest is a notification issued on August 13, which states that testimonies of police personnel in court cases will no longer be recorded in courtrooms but instead at designated locations inside police stations.

According to the protesting lawyers, recording testimony is not just about words but also about observing a witness’s body language, expressions, memory, and overall behavior—factors that play a crucial role in assessing credibility. They fear these elements will be lost if testimonies are shifted to police stations, potentially undermining justice delivery.

Lawyers have warned that if the notification is not withdrawn soon, their strike will only intensify and could continue indefinitely. Abhinav Garg, Joint Secretary of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association, warned that the biggest losers in this system will be ordinary litigants. “The principle of our justice system is that even if a hundred guilty go free, no innocent should be punished. This notification weakens that very foundation,” he said. Echoing this view, association executive member Rohit Nagar called the order “impractical and against public interest.” He questioned how cases could be fairly examined if testimonies are taken within police stations instead of in open court, saying the move would “weaken the entire justice system.”

Over the weekend, lawyers stepped up their agitation. On Saturday, as a symbolic protest, they blocked public visitors and police officials from entering court premises. On Monday, they went a step further by preventing the CBI public prosecutor from entering the Rouse Avenue Court complex.

The coordination committee of advocates has since met with the Delhi Chief Minister and other senior leaders, who reportedly assured them that the notification would be reconsidered. However, no official order has been issued so far.