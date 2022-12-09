  • Menu
Layoffs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Law: Minister Bhupender Yadav

Layoffs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Law: Minister Bhupender Yadav
Highlights

Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said any retrenchment and layoffs are deemed to be illegal if not carried out as per the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.

New Delhi: Amid reports of mass layoffs by several firms, including in the IT sector, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said any retrenchment and layoffs are deemed to be illegal if not carried out as per the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.

The minister was replying in the Rajya Sabha to a question about whether the government has taken cognizance of the mass layoffs in various multi-national and Indian companies.

