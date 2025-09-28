Live
Leaders laud PM Modi’s message in 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
The 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' aired on Sunday drew enthusiastic reactions from...
The 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' aired on Sunday drew enthusiastic reactions from political leaders and citizens alike, praising the PM’s inspirational messages and his tribute to India’s freedom fighters and nation-builders.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the Prime Minister’s words once again struck a deep emotional chord with the nation.
“In the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with guiding words. He paid tribute to the great leaders whose sacrifices shaped India's freedom struggle and continue to inspire the youth, especially the legacy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who remains a symbol of dreams for every young Indian. Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision, I bow in reverence to Bhagat Singh’s memory,” he said.
BJP MP and actress Hema Malini praised the programme’s inclusive spirit: “The Mann Ki Baat programme is very famous and our Prime Minister connects people from all over the country in a very beautiful way. Whether they are poor or people of high status, he connects people from all walks of life and brings out their talents and encourages them.”
Prominent leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, also tuned in to the broadcast and encouraged others to listen.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai remarked: “Every Indian eagerly looks forward to the last Sunday of the month because on this day, the Prime Minister connects directly with crores of citizens through Mann Ki Baat.”
In his address, Prime Minister Modi touched on several significant themes, including the upcoming Vijayadashami festival and the 100-year centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“This year, Vijayadashami is especially significant because it marks the centenary of the establishment of the RSS. A journey spanning a century is as remarkable as it is inspiring,” he said.
Reflecting on the organisation’s role in society, the Prime Minister added: “For over a hundred years, the RSS has been tirelessly and relentlessly engaged in the work of nation-building. That is why, whenever there is a natural disaster anywhere in the country, the Swayamsevaks are the first to reach and assist. The principle of 'Rashtra Pratham' (Nation First) guides every action and effort of millions of Swayamsevaks.”
PM Modi also extended his best wishes to all volunteers dedicated to the service of the nation, while also invoking the spirit of unity, patriotism, and public participation that Mann Ki Baat has consistently promoted since its inception.