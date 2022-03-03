New Delhi: The MEA in an urgent advisory for Indians in Kharkiv has asked them to reach three specific points by 6 pm (Ukrainian time) on Wednesday itself. India has asked them to leave immediately, as Russian action intensified in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv. In back-to-back tweets in all caps, the Indian Embassy -- which had to stop operations in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday -- said Indians should reach the towns of Pisochyn, Babai or Bezlyudivka on foot if need be.

The closest town, Pisochyn, is 11 km away – a distance, students have argued, is impossible to cover on foot, given the heavy shelling. The tweet:

"URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV.

FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY.

PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*."

A second advisory underscored the urgency, saying "for their own safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation". "Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km)," the embassy said.

In Delhi, the Foreign ministry said the advisory has been based on Russian inputs. "We have not chosen the time," said ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The advisory comes amid a huge shortage of public transport in the war-torn city, which has a population of 1.4 million. Road transport has not been available in the city over the last few days.

Taking a train is also not easy, students stranded at the Kharkiv station have said.



Earlier on Wednesday, some of the students at the station sent videos stating that they were being stopped from boarding trains. Those who managed to get in were asked to de-board. Videos from the station showed huge crowds waiting on platforms.

"We took a lot of risk to reach here and 1,000 plus Indians are stuck in the railway station. We are waiting for the trains. They (Ukrainian guards) are firing, they are kicking us. They are not letting us enter. I heard the gunfire myself. I want to tell the Indian government, if something happens to us here, please take care of our family," a student said.

He said shelling is on as they wait and there are no bunkers nearby. "It's full open. We had a train in front of us, but they are not allowing. One or two gates opened for Ukrainian people. Just for them. And for us there are guns, bullets but no trains," he added. Located in the eastern part of the city close to the Russian border, Kharkiv has been facing intense attack since the invasion started.

Earlier in the day, Russian paratroopers landed in Kharkiv, triggering clashes on streets, Ukrainian forces said. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. There were reports of rocket strikes on buildings housing offices of security, police and universities.

The Ukrainian forces said that on Tuesday, Russians hit a residential block and a government building in the city, killing 18 people. One of the casualties was an Indian student.