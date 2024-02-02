Legal Developments In Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Denies Interim Stay, Asks For Plea Amendment

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court rejected an interim stay on the Varanasi court's decision permitting Hindu prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, known as Vyas Tehkhana. Instead, the court directed the Muslim side, represented by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), to amend its plea. The court granted time until February 6 for AIMC to revise its pleadings, challenging the district court order related to the Gyanvapi mosque. The hearing on this matter will proceed after the amendments are made.



Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal issued this order during the appeal filed by AIMC, the committee overseeing the mosque's affairs. The appeal to the high court was made shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain their plea against the Varanasi district court's decision and advised them to approach the high court. The Varanasi court had ruled that priests could perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Allahabad High Court's decision comes amidst a bandh called by AIMC in Varanasi on Friday. Muslim-dominated market areas, including Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar, and Ardal Bazar, observed closures. The committee issued a letter urging market closures and peaceful namaz observance, especially advising Muslim women to stay indoors. In response to potential tensions, the police commissioner held a meeting, mobilizing additional police forces from neighboring districts to maintain peace around the Gyanvapi mosque complex and Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been deployed in sensitive areas, with people gathering at the Gyanvapi mosque complex for namaz on the first Friday after the district court's order.