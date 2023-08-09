Leopard dies in road accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A leopard died in a road accident on the main road near Mujagada village in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The leopard, around five years old, is suspected to have been hit by a heavy vehicle while crossing the road. The accident took place at Ghumsur North Forest Division.



Locals alerted Bhanjanagar police and forest officials after they found the leopard lying on the road with critical injuries and battling for life. The animal died while being taken to a veterinary hospital. Forest officials are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

A forest official said since no leopard has been sighted in the area for the last few years, it is suspected that it might have come to the area from a forest in Kalahandi district.