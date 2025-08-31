Less than 50 weapons used to end conflict

New Delhi: Three months since India's devastating strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Vice Chief of the Air Staff shared new visuals and details of Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory action following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, speaking at the Defence Summit organised by a news channel, said that fewer than 50 weapons were fired by the Indian Air Force to bring Pakistan to the ceasefire table. "From the list of options presented, we had a large number of target sets. And finally, we boiled down to nine," said Air Marshal Tiwari at the NDTV Defence Summit. "Key takeaway for us, that in less than 50 weapons, we were able to achieve conflict elimination. So, this is the essential part which I want you to take away."



"It is very easy to start a war, but not easy enough to end it. And that was an important consideration to keep in mind so that our forces were activated, they were deployed, and they were ready for any eventuality that would have come about," he added.

He attributed the success to India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which formed the backbone of both offensive and defensive operations. He explained that the system allowed India to absorb initial impacts and respond with a "hard-hitting reply" that compelled Pakistan to agree to de-escalation.

According to Air Marshal Tiwari, New Delhi's higher directives were threefold: punitive action had to be "visual and visible", messaging had to deter future attacks, and the armed forces were to be given full operational freedom with preparations made for possible escalation into conventional war.

"The important aspect which worked in our favour was that we were given complete operational freedom to plan any response to enemy actions. And that was a big positive because that shortened our decision cycles. And as you would see in the future when things panned out, we were up to speed with events that were occurring in real time," Air Marshal Tiwari said.