LG plans to develop city as global capital

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues called on Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas on Monday, and shared with him ongoing initiatives of the Delhi government aimed at achieving the Centre’s Viksit Bharat vision.

The LG underlined the key challenges and opportunities and the collective resolve to develop Delhi as a global capital aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Lok Niwas said in a post on X. Senior officers of the Delhi government, including Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma, also met Sandhu. The LG reviewed key governance and administrative matters concerning Delhi with the officers, the Lok Niwas said.

The LG, in a meeting with the Police Commissioner and Special Commissioners of Delhi Police, appreciated their efforts and the challenges involved towards policing in the national capital.

He encouraged them to further enhance policing to ensure safe and secure Delhi as per the city’s status as the country’s national capital, the Lok Niwas said in another post on X.

Within a week after taking charge as the Delhi Lt Governor, Sandhu has been holding a series of meetings with top officers of different departments, discussing with them governance and development related matters.

He also delivered a keynote address on the role of technology in nation building, at National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Global Confluence 2026 held in the city.