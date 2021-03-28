Light house tourism; a unique aspect India strengthening: PM Modi

New Delhi:Aimed at strengthening tourism sector in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has been working towards promotion of a unique aspect of this zone called light house tourism.

For this purpose, the Prime Minister said that a total of 71 light houses have been identified to increase light house tourism.

Addressing the country in the 75th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that Museum, Amphi-Theatre, Open Air Theatre, Cafeteria, Children's Park, Eco-friendly Cottages and Landscaping will be prepared in all these light houses as per their capacity.

"We have talked on various other tourist places earlier in Mann Ki Baat programme but light houses are unique in terms of tourism. These light houses have always been the centre of attraction due to its structure.

"This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted. India is working towards strengthening tourism facilities in some of our light houses," the Prime Minister said.