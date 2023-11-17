Liquor policy scam case: Kejriwal to hold meeting with party workers

New Delhi: Days after holding a meeting with the party MLAs and councilors, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting with the party workers on Friday afternoon.

The party leaders said that Kejriwal will be holding a meeting with the party MPs, MLAs, councilors and the party workers here.

The meeting with the party workers comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons which were issued to him earlier this month in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The Chief Minister has skipped the ED summons and participated in the AAP’s campaigning in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

During his meeting with the MLAs and the municipal councilors, they had told Kejriwal that in case he is arrested he should not resign and keep on running the government from the jail.

Kejriwal had also written to the ED stating that the summons issued to him were illegal and politically motivated.

The ED is yet to issue any fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister in the case.

"Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," the AAP leader had alleged.