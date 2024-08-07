LK Advani admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital. The 96-year-old is stable and under observation, according to sources. On July 3, the BJP leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was discharged a day later after a brief stay. A week earlier, Advani was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for old age-related issues and was discharged in a day.

