Live
- Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres
- Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature
- Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
- Delays dog city MMTS services, suburban commuters hit hard
- Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support
- Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
- Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police
- Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
- Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart
- Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
Just In
LK Advani admitted to hospital
Highlights
New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Delhi’s Apollo...
New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital. The 96-year-old is stable and under observation, according to sources. On July 3, the BJP leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was discharged a day later after a brief stay. A week earlier, Advani was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for old age-related issues and was discharged in a day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS