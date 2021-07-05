Locals help cremate migrant labourer in J&K

Local Muslims in J&K's Sopore town on Monday helped cremate a non-local labourer who died while working in the Valley.

Pawan Kumar (35) from Ferozepur in Punjab died in Sopore after he developed serious health problem.



His family members said he had been discharged from the hospital after the doctors advised him to avoid drugs. Pawan's family is living in a rented accommodation in Sopore.



After hearing about the death, locals rushed to help the family. The family members said that all the materials to perform the last rites were arranged by the locals who also facilitated the cremation by the banks of Jhelum river that flows through the town.



Reports said the locals are also arranging for food etc. for the bereaved family during the days of mourning.

