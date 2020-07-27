Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia extended till Friday

Ballia: The lockdown in Ballia and Rasra cities of Uttar Pradesh has been extended till July 31 due to the rising novel coronavirus cases, an official said on Monday.

The lockdown in the city and its adjoining areas in Ballia district was initially imposed on July 2 but was extended later.

It was first announced in Rasra on July 18.

District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said the COVID-19 cases were continuously being reported from Ballia and Rasra area, following which the lockdown has been extended till Friday.

There are over 50 containment zones in Ballia and its adjoining areas.

Coronavirus cases are being reported on a regular basis in six wards of Rasra and nearby villages, Shahi said.

As many as 1,294 cases have been registered in the district, while 16 people have died from the pathogen so far.

The district jail has reported 228 infections, according to the health bulletin on Sunday.

The district magistrate said the lockdown would be imposed strictly.

There will be restrictions on the movement of people, except for those involved in essential services.