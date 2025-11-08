Loco pilot injured, train service between Banihal & Baramulla halted after bird hit

Train service between Banihal and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir was halted on Saturday when an eagle hit the windshield of the train, causing minor injuries to the loco pilot.

Railway officials said that a bird hit the front windshield of the Baramulla-Banihal train when it was travelling between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations in the Valley.

"The loco pilot, Vishal, was given first aid at Anantnag railway station, and he was said to be out of danger.

"The train was immediately halted for passenger safety, as that is always the priority. Detailed inspection of the locomotive is being carried out before the train is cleared for onward journey. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure passenger safety," railway officials said.

At present, the Vande Bharat train service operates between Katra railway station in Reasi district and Kashmir.

Northern Railway officials have said that redevelopment and expansion work in Jammu railway station, and the necessary upgrading of the track, etc, would be completed by the end of this month.

Railway officials have confirmed that a decision to start direct train between Jammu and the Valley would be taken immediately after the ongoing works at Jammu railway station are completed.

The railway project to Kashmir is the most challenging project ever undertaken by the Indian Railways.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a major railway project in Jammu and Kashmir, connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country through rail.

The project is a 272 km long railway line that includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, designed to provide all-weather connectivity and stimulate socio-economic development.

The project includes the Chenab Railway Bridge on the Chenab River in Reasi district. This is the tallest railway bridge in the World, taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The track also includes the country's first cable-stayed railway bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge.