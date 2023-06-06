Loco pilots of Coromandel Express alive, undergoing treatment

Bhubaneswar: Three days after the tragic triple train accident in Balasore, it was revealed that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of Coromandel Express that met with severe accident on June 2 are alive, stable and undergoing treatment.

Coromandel Express loco pilot Gunandhi Mohanty and assistant loco pilot Hajari Behera have suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Their health conditions are stated to be stable and out of danger, South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Aditya Kumar Choudhury said. He also said the health condition of the guard of the goods train is also stable. Both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot have given their preliminary statements about the incident, Choudhury said.

Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha had earlier said the pilot moved towards the loop line as there was a green signal. "We had spoken with the driver and he confirmed that the signal was green. Our staff is dedicated and works with dedication. He neither had passed when the signal was red, nor was overspeeding. The driver sustained severe injuries and he said that the signal was green," said Sinha in New Delhi. According to Sinha, the data record (sealed record which is part of the investigation) also suggests that the signal was green. Secondly, in every loco there is a speedometer and the chart which records the speed. The speedometer graph has been taken out and he (driver) was in his permissible speed limit. This is a high-speed section (130 kmph permitted) and the train driver was at 128 kmph, Sinha said

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident spot on Monday and said Indian Railways Safety's South-Eastern Circle has initiated their independent inquiry into the train accident.

"Commissioner of Railway Safety South-Eastern Circle has initiated their independent inquiry and as soon as the report will be completed, we will share the details. It is impossible and not correct to say anything before completion of the inquiry," Pathak told mediapersons.

In a related development, the GRP has registered a case under Sections 337, 338, 304-A and 34 of IPC, 1980 and Sections 153, 154 and 175 of Railway Act, 1989 following a complaint filed by Balasore GRP Sub-Inspector (SI) Papu Kumar Naik. In its FIR, the GRP mentioned negligence on the part of the Railways.