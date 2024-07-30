Lok Sabha Erupts As Anurag Thakur's Remark On Caste Census Sparks Clash With Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha was in turmoil on Tuesday after BJP MP Anurag Thakur made a veiled jab at Congress and Rahul Gandhi regarding the caste census issue. Thakur remarked, "The one whose caste is not known is talking about the census."

This comment sparked an uproar, with Rahul Gandhi interrupting Thakur's speech, asserting, "You can insult me as much as you want, but you should not forget that we will get the caste census bill passed in Parliament."

Thakur, however, clarified that he did not name anyone in his remark.

Despite efforts by Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings, to restore order, MPs continued to express their dissatisfaction.

Amid the commotion, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Whoever in this country speaks for the downtrodden, fights for them, they have to take abuses from others. I will take all the abuses happily... Like Arjun in Mahabharata, I can only see the fish's eye. We will get caste census done. That's it. You can abuse me however many times you like."

He accused Thakur of abusing and insulting him but added, "I do not want an apology from him. I do not need it."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in, questioning, "How can you ask someone's caste? You cannot ask anyone's caste."