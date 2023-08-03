Lok Sabha passes Controversial Delhi Services Bill by voice vote amids protest from opposition

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2023 to replace services ordinance by voice vote. The opposition parties raised lot of noise over it. AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku rushed to the well of Lok Sabha, tore the bill and threw it towards the speaker.

Considering this as insult to the Lok Sabha, the BJP moved a resolution to suspend Rinku for the remaining part of the session. The resolution was adopted with a voice vote and Rinku was suspended.

The Lok Sabha took up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Thursday. It was listed for discussion on Wednesday but could not be taken up as Lok Sabha was adjourned amid opposition protest.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government’s move. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

Replying to the discussion Union Home Minister Amit Shah said don’t link it with alliance. This bill is very important for the good of Delhi. After this bill is passed AAP will not be part of team I.N.D.I.A