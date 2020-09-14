Lok Sabha passes two AYUSH Ministry Bills

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 by voice vote on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced both the bills in the absence of AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik in the House.

The homoeopathy Bill seeks to improve the medical education system through the availability of adequate and high-quality homoeopathy practitioners across the country. The Bill promotes equitable and universal healthcare by making the services of homoeopathy professionals accessible to all citizens.

The Bill promotes national health goals, encourages homoeopathy practitioners to use the latest medical research in their work and also to contribute to research, and facilitates maintenance of a homoeopathy medical register for India. It is flexible to adapt to the changing needs and ensures an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill too aims to improve access to quality and affordable medical education. The purpose is to ensure availability of adequate and high-quality professionals in the Indian System of Medicine in the country.

It also promotes equitable and universal healthcare, promotes national health goals, encourages medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and also to contribute to research.

The Bill also focuses on an objective, periodic, and transparent assessment of medical institutions and facilitates, maintenance of a medical register of the Indian System of Medicine and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services, and flexibility to adapt to the changing needs, and an effective grievance redressal mechanism.