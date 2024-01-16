Lord Ram idol to be placed in Garbha Griha at Ram Mandir on January 18

The rituals associated with the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will commence today. The idol of Lord Rama will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the 18th of this month. On the 22nd, at 12:20 PM, the Vigraha Prana Pratishtha program will take place. The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has provided details regarding these events.

Champat Roy, the General Secretary of the Ramjanma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, clarified that the rituals related to the idol will begin on Tuesday and asserted the idol of Lord Rama will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on the 18th of this month. He said that yhe Vigraha Prana Pratishtha program is scheduled for the 22nd of January at 12:20 PM, and it is expected to be completed by 1 PM. The ritual proceedings will be supervised by Ganeswara Sastri from Varanasi, who has determined the Dravid Muhurta, and Laxmikant Dixit from Kashi will serve as the principal teacher.

The weight of Lord Ram's idol is said to be between 150 to 200 kg, and the religious ritual will be conducted by 121 Acharyas. Champat Roy mentioned that the Prana Pratishta program will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. Starting from the 23rd of this month, ordinary devotees will have the opportunity to visit the temple. It is expected that the 130 crore people of the country will be able to visit Ayodhya. Champat Roy stated that a plan is being formulated to ensure that devotees who arrive on any given day can have darshan (sight) on the same day and return home at night.