Low intensity earthquake strikes Delhi

New Delhi: Small tremors were reported in the national capital at around noon on Sunday as a magnitude 2.1 struck the city. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was reported at Punjabi Bagh area, at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Minor quakes have been a common occurrence in and around the national capital since April 2020. The epicentre of these quakes were usually located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

The NCS has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after the NCR region witnessed a series of tremors from April to August last year.

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, the signatures of active faults have been observed at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla Nehru Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan.