Loyalists offer cover for G23 fire

New Delhi: The 'Durbari's' in the Congress drummed up support for continuation of Sonia Gandhi as the party president. The nearly five-hour long Congress Working Committee meeting did not come up with any concrete decisions except that it will hold the elections for party president on August 20.

The G-23 leaders who expressed concern over the way the party was losing election after election felt that there was an urgent need for a new president to be elected and they are learnt to have suggested the name of Mukul Wasnik.

However, briefing the media after the CWC meeting, the official spokesperson said that the CWC felt that shortcomings of strategy to expose the omissions and commissions of the BJP led to the debacle of the party in the just concluded elections to five States.

As far as Punjab was concerned, it was the internal squabblings and lack of time to overcome the anti-incumbency factor after change of leadership led to the party losing the polls. He said the CWC expressed serious concern over the debacle and decided to fully prepare to face the Assembly elections that are due in 2022, including Gujarat and Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh due in 2023 and general election in 2024.

He said the CWC also decided to hold a Chintan Shivir after the Parliament session. Senior party leaders will participate in the session which may be held in Rajasthan. He said it was emphasized that the party should take immediate corrective measures and come up with effective strategy so that it can continue to be a vigilant and viable opposition party.

Earlier, leaders like Harish Rawat said that deep analysis was necessary, but he said the party should be led by Sonia Gandhi only. Another party leader and Telangana in-charge Manickiam Thakur also wanted continuation of Sonia Gandhi as party president.

Party workers outside the AICC headquarters raised slogans demanding that Rahul should become the president. Another group said Sonia should continue as the party president.