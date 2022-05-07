LPG PRICE HIKE LIVE UPDATES: Check out people's reactions on this HIKE
The price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50 on Saturday. With the latest revision, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today. Check out people's reactions to this sudden hike.
- 7 May 2022 9:26 AM GMT
LPG is under gst. Still LPG prices crossed 1000INR. Still LPG GST slab or percentage not incressed.— Jithu Thomas (@jithumac98) May 7, 2022
Then what is the logic saying, if fuel will come under gst, then people get fuel in less price???#gas #LPG #priceHike #centralgovt #fuel
- 7 May 2022 9:20 AM GMT
My mom when she heard Gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 50.#LPGCylinder #LPGCylinderPrice #LPG pic.twitter.com/CUJ0xI23VS— confused soul (@confused_soul26) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 9:18 AM GMT
inflation, inflation, inflation— An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) May 7, 2022
i dont like inflation
but inflation likes me 😢 pic.twitter.com/gX0NU1sDPf
- 7 May 2022 9:17 AM GMT
Great Indian Loot 🔥🔥🔥🔥#lpgpricehike #LPGCylinder #LPGCylinderPrice pic.twitter.com/jgjNU8i3k8— চন্দন-Chandan (@BangalibabuAmi) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Domestic LPG Price— Save Invest Repeat 📈 (@InvestRepeat) May 7, 2022
2014: ₹400
2022: ₹1000
That's a yearly #LPGpricehike of 12.14%, but Govt & RBI told us inflation is 5%
Doesn't matter which political party is in power - if your salary hike, investment return or net worth is not increasing ~20% you're getting poorer.
- 7 May 2022 9:11 AM GMT
#LPG— YB (@barmare_yusuf) May 7, 2022
Atrocities against minorities will increase drastically as this country move towards ECONOMIC DISASTER. The govt will do everything to keep the majority community's mind occupied with sadistic pleasure that they derive when they see minorities in pain. #lpgpricehike
- 7 May 2022 9:10 AM GMT
Prices of LPG cylinders are again increased by Rs 50. Modi government is against common people of India. #lpgpricehike— AICCTU HQ (@AICCTUhq) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 9:07 AM GMT
The way LPG prices are going up, mothers have also stopped forcing their kids to eat extra paranthe. Thus, reducing obesity. Another Masterstroke by the government. @KTRTRS #lpgpricehike #LPG #LPGCylinderPrice #funquote— GANESH SAHU (@ganeshsahu540) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 9:02 AM GMT
During the Congress Govt, the price of an LPG cylinder was ₹410. Today, the cost is ₹999.— John Wesley (@johnwesley_jw) May 7, 2022
Millions of Indians are waging a difficult battle against extreme inflation & unemployment due to PM Modi's misgoverance. #LPGPriceHike #BJPFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/m4QponKZCp
- 7 May 2022 9:02 AM GMT
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,355.50 The price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today.— Mrityunjai Pratap Singh Rajput (@singhmrityunja9) May 7, 2022
NO ONE WILL BE ALLOWED TO GET OUT OF THE RACE OF INFLATION.#lpgpricehike pic.twitter.com/XywLfRobAm