  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

LPG PRICE HIKE LIVE UPDATES: Check out people's reactions on this HIKE

LPG PRICE HIKE LIVE UPDATES: Check out peoples reactions on this HIKE
x
Highlights

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50 on Saturday. With the latest revision, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs...

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50 on Saturday. With the latest revision, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today. Check out people's reactions to this sudden hike.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X