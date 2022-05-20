LPG price hiked by Rs 3.50

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rate this month following the firming of international energy rates.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months.

The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7.

Since April 2021, prices have risen by Rs 193.5 per cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices however continue to be on freeze for the 43rd day in a row. The pause followed rates being hiked by a record Rs 10 per litre in a matter of 16 days beginning March 22.