'LPG scarcity forcing workers to leave for native places'

New Delhi: Autocomponent manufacturers are staring at workforce migration to their native places due to LPG cylinder shortage, which could impact production, a situation not as difficult as the COVID pandemic, but could escalate if not resolved, ACMA said on Monday. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) represents over 1,064 manufacturers, contributing more than 90 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector. "Workers shifted to smallgas-enabled burners for cooking purposes as usage of wood was discouraged due to air pollution. Now, with LPG cylinder shortage, they are finding it difficult to cook at home, and also some of the factory canteens are shut, forcing them to leave for their native places," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta told PTI.